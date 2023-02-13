Pending Home Sales Post Smallest Decline Since September

Homebuyer demand is continuing to rise from recent troughs despite weekly mortgage rates ticking up according to a new report from Redfin.

To start, pending home sales posted their smallest decline since September 2022 during the month preceding Feb. 5, falling 20% from a year earlier; mortgage-purchase applications also rose 3%.

Additionally, Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index rose to levels last seen in September 2022.

As more homes hit the market, demand is increasing even though new listings dropped 17% year-over-year, which is the smallest decline of this statistic in more than four months.

“By Super Bowl weekend, we usually have a good idea how a given year’s housing market will play out. But this year is anything but typical,” said Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao. “This year is more uncertain than most because the effects of last year’s rapid rate hikes are still flowing through the economy, and we’re not sure how much more the Fed will raise rates this year. So even after the Super Bowl comes and goes, we’ll be closely monitoring the Fed’s words and actions, along with inflation rates and indicators about the health of the labor market for signals that could affect homebuyer demand.”

Key data from the report, as highlighted by Redfin, includes: