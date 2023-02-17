Buyers Becoming More Confident as Prices Relax

Pending home Sales in January, according to Redfin, fell 26.2% year-over-year, the smallest drop in more than three months.

However, pending sales began to rise on a monthly basis in December 2022, when buyers started to return to the market, who were encouraged to do so due to falling mortgage rates and their increased negotiating power. This means early homebuyer demand, or mortgage purchase applications, are up 28% since November.

But more demand amid low inventories, which are down 18% from a year ago, have been enough to hold prices steady. The median U.S. home-sale price rose 1.1% year over year to $350,000, the biggest increase in over a month. On a local level, the number of metros where prices are falling from a year earlier is shrinking. Home prices declined in 17 of the 50 most populous U.S. metros, with the biggest drops in the Bay Area, down from 20 at the beginning of January.

Redfin agents also report that there is an increase in interest from potential clients, and touring activity is up as well.

“Homebuyers are starting to feel more confident as mortgage rates tick down closer to 6% than 7% and the overall economy chugs along with surprising resilience, especially in the labor market. Steadily cooling inflation is likely to prevent mortgage rates from jumping back up,” said Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao. “When rates were seesawing up and down in the fall, many buyers dropped out because they could wake up the day after finding their dream home to a three-digit increase in their potential monthly payment. Now they have a better sense of how far their budget will go in which neighborhoods and which homes they can afford.”

Other leading indicator of homebuying activity, along with market takeaways, as highlighted by Redfin include: