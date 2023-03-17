Independent Mortgage Banks Reported Nearly $3k Loss on New Originations

Independent Mortgage Banks (IMBs) and other mortgage subsidiaries of all chartered banks during the fourth quarter of 2022 experienced a net loss on every mortgage origination, reporting they lost $2,812 on every loan according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.. This number is down by $624 from the third quarter of 2022.

“For the third consecutive quarter, the average pre-tax net production income was in the red, reaching a new survey low of 99 basis points of loss in the final three months of 2022,” said Marina Walsh, CMB, MBA’s VP of Industry Analysis. “Fourth-quarter results were abysmal. Basis-point revenues dropped to levels not seen since the fourth quarter of 2011. Production costs reached their highest levels since the inception of MBA’s report, and production volume has now declined for eight consecutive quarters."

Added Walsh, “This has been a challenging time for mortgage originators, with cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, not being enough yet to turn the tide. Even when all business lines are considered—both mortgage production and mortgage servicing—only one in four companies were profitable in the fourth quarter of 2022.”

Walsh further noted that average loan balances dropped by 4%, indicative of a moderation in home-price growth. Based on MBA’s latest forecast, total industry volume is expected to pick up starting in the second quarter. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is forecast to decline as the year progresses.

Key findings of MBA’s Fourth-Quarter 2022 Quarterly Mortgage Bankers Performance Report include: