Texas Targeted as a Top Relocation Destination

United Regions Van Lines has reported the “10 Fastest Growing and Cheapest States in America for 2023,” an analysis designed to help families and individuals make informed decisions when considering relocation for better job opportunities and affordable living throughout the U.S.

Topping the list for job growth and ranking 10th in affordability, the Lone Star State of Texas boasts a flourishing economy, fueled by the technology, energy, and healthcare sectors.

Texas is followed by Tennessee, led by its low taxes, food, and housing costs, along with its thriving music, automotive, and healthcare sectors.

The top 10 states listed in the United Regions Van Lines report are not only witnessing rapid job growth but also offering an affordable cost of living. This unique combination makes them highly attractive to individuals seeking new opportunities while maintaining a comfortable lifestyle.

The 10 Fastest Growing and Cheapest States in America for 2023 are as follows: