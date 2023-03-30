Texas Targeted as a Top Relocation Destination

United Regions Van Lines has reported the “10 Fastest Growing and Cheapest States in America for 2023,” an analysis designed to help families and individuals make informed decisions when considering relocation for better job opportunities and affordable living throughout the U.S.
Topping the list for job growth and ranking 10th in affordability, the Lone Star State of Texas boasts a flourishing economy, fueled by the technology, energy, and healthcare sectors.
Texas is followed by Tennessee, led by its low taxes, food, and housing costs, along with its thriving music, automotive, and healthcare sectors.
The top 10 states listed in the United Regions Van Lines report are not only witnessing rapid job growth but also offering an affordable cost of living. This unique combination makes them highly attractive to individuals seeking new opportunities while maintaining a comfortable lifestyle.
The 10 Fastest Growing and Cheapest States in America for 2023 are as follows:
- Texas: With a living wage of $91,949 and housing and childcare expenses at $14,544 and $15,140, respectively, topping the list for job growth and ranking 10th in affordability, major cities like Austin, Dallas, and Houston in Texas provide diverse employment opportunities.
- Tennessee: Excelling in affordability and ranking fifth in job growth, Tennessee's low taxes, food, and housing costs draw those seeking an enhanced quality of life and expanding the job market. Tennessee features a living wage of $83,897 and housing and childcare costs of $11,743 and $12,819, respectively.
- Indiana: Second in affordability and sixth in job growth, Indiana offers a living wage of $52,000, with housing costs averaging $9,600 and childcare expenses at $12,628. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture drive the state of Indiana's economy.
- Mississippi: Ranking third in affordability and seventh in job growth, Mississippi offers the nation's lowest cost of living. With a living wage of $87,723, housing costs at $10,218, and childcare at $10,960, sectors like advanced manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace support Mississippi's job growth.
- South Dakota: Fourth in affordability and eighth in job growth, South Dakota's lack of income tax attracts those seeking tax savings, and a growing job market. A living wage of $88,018, housing costs of $10,429, and childcare at $15,181 complement the state's agriculture, tourism, and financial services industries.
- Alabama: Fifth in affordability and ninth in job growth, Alabama provides a living wage of $88,041, housing costs at $10,597, and childcare at $12,320, led by industries including automotive, aerospace, and life sciences that drive the state’s job growth.
- Arkansas: Sixth in affordability and 10th in job growth, Arkansas offers the lowest housing costs in the nation. The living wage is $89,708, with housing costs at $9,828, and childcare at $12,600. Agriculture, manufacturing, and information technology fuel Arkansas's economy.
- Oklahoma: Ranking seventh in affordability and 11th in job growth, Oklahoma boasts a living wage of $90,659, housing costs at $10,068, and childcare at $13,294. Energy, aerospace, and agriculture drive Oklahoma's economy.
- Kansas: Ranking eighth in affordability and 12th in job growth, Kansas provides a living wage of $90,743, housing costs at $11,391, and childcare at $13,987. Agriculture, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing support Kansas's economy.
- Ohio: The Buckeye State ranks ninth in affordability and 13th in job growth, and offers a living wage of $91,440, housing costs at $10,716, and childcare at $14,762. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics fuel Ohio's economy, providing a wealth of opportunities for job seekers.