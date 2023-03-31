Mortgage Apps Increased in February as Homebuyer Affordability Declined

Homebuyer affordability declined in February, with the national median payment applied for by purchase applicants increasing 4.9% to $2,061 from $1,964 in January, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Purchase Applications Payment Index (PAPI) .

"Higher mortgage rates and home prices led to continued erosion in homebuyer affordability in February," said Edward Seiler, MBA's Associate VP, Housing Economics, and Executive Director, Research Institute for Housing America. "Many prospective homebuyers continue to feel this affordability squeeze, with the typical purchase application loan amount increasing $8,003 over the month to $320,003. Given ongoing economic uncertainty and the likelihood of a recession, MBA expects mortgage rates to decline as this year progresses, which will help affordability."

An increase in MBA’s PAPI – indicative of declining borrower affordability conditions – means that the mortgage payment to income ratio (PIR) is higher due to increasing application loan amounts, rising mortgage rates, or a decrease in earnings.

A decrease in the PAPI – indicative of improving borrower affordability conditions – occurs when loan application amounts decrease, mortgage rates decrease, or earnings increase.

The national PAPI increased 4.9% to 169.7 in February from 161.7 in January. The increase means that the PAPI hit a new record high from its previous series high in October 2022 at 167.2. Compared to February 2022 (143.7), the index is up 18.1%.

For borrowers applying for lower-payment mortgages (the 25th percentile), the national mortgage payment increased to $1,391 in February from $1,322 in January.

The Builders’ Purchase Application Payment Index (BPAPI) showed that the median mortgage payment for purchase mortgages from MBA’s Builder Application Survey increased to $2,492 in February compared to $2,379 in January.

Additional Key Findings of MBA's Purchase Applications Payment Index (PAPI) – February 2023