Tech Layoffs Hamper West Coast Housing Markets

CoreLogic has released new data covering February 2023 through its Home Price Index which overall found that home price growth remains in positive territory at 4.4%, marking 133 straight months of growth.

However, the 4.4% of growth recorded in February was the lowest seen since 2019. Eight states and districts recorded annual home price losses, with much of the depreciation seen in the relatively expensive Western U.S., including California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Utah.

According to CoreLogic, tech company layoffs were the most likely culprit of falling home prices on the West Coast, but prices on the East Coast held steady.

“The divergence in home price changes across the U.S. reflects a tale of two housing markets,” said Selma Hepp, Chief Economist at CoreLogic. “Declines in the West are due to the tech industry slowdown and a severe lack of affordability after decades of undersupply. The consistent gains in the Southeast and South reflect strong job markets, in-migration patterns and relative affordability due to new home construction.”

“But while housing market challenges remain, particularly in light of mortgage rate volatility and the ongoing banking turmoil,” Hepp continued, “pent-up homebuyer demand is responding favorably to lower rates in many markets. This trend holds true even in the West, leading to a solid monthly gain in home prices in February. U.S. home prices rose by 0.8% in February, double the month-over-month increase historically seen and indicating that prices in most markets have already bottomed out.”

Top takeaways as highlighted by CoreLogic include: