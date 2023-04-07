Mortgage Rates, Rocky Economy Driving Down Homebuyer Demand

A major monthly index published by Fannie Mae increased in March 2023, but the 3.3 point increase is still low in the grand scheme of things as the current rate of 61.3 is only slightly higher than the index’s all-time low set late last year.

Of the Home Purchase Sentiment Index’s (HPSI) six major components, four increased month-to-month, notably those associated with home-selling conditions and job security. In March, 40% of consumers who responded to the survey believe that it’s a bad time to sell a home, down 4% from February. Job security numbers also went up as 21% were concerned about their job versus 24% in February.

“Despite the recent banking turbulence, the HPSI increased modestly in March, although it still remains near its historical low,” said Mark Palim, Fannie Mae VP and Deputy Chief Economist. “With the spring homebuying season now upon us, a large majority of consumers continue to believe that it’s a bad time to buy a home. Homeowners sharing this belief frequently cited ‘unfavorable mortgage rates’ as the primary reason for their pessimism, further corroborating the often-discussed disincentive – or ‘lock-in effect’ – that many mortgage holders who may be considering moving have toward giving up their lower rates. By contrast, surveyed renters once again indicated that high home prices are their primary concern for buying a home.”

Palim continued: “Unsurprisingly, consumers also expressed apprehension about the direction of home prices. In March, there was an even split among respondents who said home prices over the next 12 months will go up compared to those who expect them to go down. With affordability constraints, the lock-in effect, and home price direction uncertainty weighing heavily on consumers’ minds, we maintain our forecast that total home sales for the year will remain subdued.”

Component highlights of the HPSI as highlighted by Fannie Mae includes: