Guild Mortgage Bolsters Its Team in California

Guild Mortgage has added a new district made up of 40 new Guild employees and eight branch offices in California, to serve homebuyers throughout the region.

John Lowe has been named District Manager of the new district. He will report to Guild Regional VP Mike Ferreira. Lowe moves to Guild with 40 team members, including: Area Managers Chris Owen and Joanne Hender; Branch Managers Doug Grenz, Don Petty, Gwen Chyz, Jeremy Kurtz, Marco Guerra and Steve Weninger; Sales Manager Debra Morsan; six Transaction Coordinators and four Processors.

“Guild’s reputation and history of stability were a major draw for our group, giving us the confidence to make the move, become part of one of the best organizations in the industry and continue to build on the success we’ve achieved together,” said Lowe. “Guild’s business model and ability to service the majority of its home loans means each member of our team can make a long-term commitment to help every customer beyond the closing of a loan, which is a major differentiator.”

The 20 high performing Loan Officers joining Guild include Alejandra Torres, Alex Alvarez, Alex Innocentes, Caleb Kurtz, Cameron Elkins, Carolyn Gregory, Cecilia Duran, Cole Wilson, Crystal Turben, Jennifer Guerra, Jeremy Massari, Joanna Busalacchi, Kandice Castro, Kelly Cort, Lisa Jones, Mari Sanchez, Meghan Dinublio, Monica Cuevas, Tommy Allums, and Vincent Piegaro.

“We welcome John Lowe and his team, and are gratified they selected Guild to continue to serve their customers and meet the needs of new homebuyers,” said Ferreira. “While this was an organic move for the team, the size and annual production of this group–coming in at more than $350 million–is equal to that of a mini acquisition. A shift this large speaks volumes about the quality of John’s leadership and is a direct reflection of the trust and loyalty he has earned from this group; something we know will continue to prosper here at Guild.”

Guild recorded loan originations of $1.9 billion in the California region in 2022. The Lowe group started with Guild in early March 2023. It is currently serving customers from California offices in Auburn, Corvallis, Folsom, Gardnerville, Riverside, Santa Rosa, Vacaville, and Yuba City. Guild now has approximately 4,000 employees and 300 branches serving customers in 49 states.