How Home Sales Bloom in Spring and Summer

ATTOM has released its annual analysis of the best days of the year to sell a home, showing that based on home sales over the past 12 years, the months of May, June, and April offer seller premiums of 10% or more above market value – with the top 16 best days to sell in the month of May alone.

A recent analysis of over 51 million single-family home and condo sales from 2011 to 2022 suggests that waiting for the weather to warm up before selling a property can result in higher seller premiums.

New data indicates that the spring and summer months are the most active for homebuying, making it an ideal time for sellers to list their homes if they are considering selling soon. Therefore, now may be the perfect time to put your home on the market.

Best Months to Sell

The ATTOM analysis also took a more high-level look and showcased how seller premiums faired throughout the year and broke it out by month.

The months realizing the greatest seller premiums were as follows:

May (12.8%) June (10.7%) April (10.3%) March (9.7%) July (9.6%) February (8.7%) August (8.2%) September (8.0%) January (7.5%) October (6.8%) December (6.8%) November (6.3%)

When it comes to buying or selling a home, it may be wise to wait until the warmer seasons come around.

To read the full report, including more data, charts and methodology, click here.