Home >> Market Trends >> Affordability >> How Home Sales Bloom in Spring and Summer
Print This Post Print This Post

How Home Sales Bloom in Spring and Summer

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Market Studies, Market Trends, Migration, News, Real Estate 1 hour ago 11 Views

ATTOM has released its annual analysis of the best days of the year to sell a home, showing that based on home sales over the past 12 years, the months of May, June, and April offer seller premiums of 10% or more above market value – with the top 16 best days to sell in the month of May alone.

A recent analysis of over 51 million single-family home and condo sales from 2011 to 2022 suggests that waiting for the weather to warm up before selling a property can result in higher seller premiums.

New data indicates that the spring and summer months are the most active for homebuying, making it an ideal time for sellers to list their homes if they are considering selling soon. Therefore, now may be the perfect time to put your home on the market.

ATTOM Infographic: Spring Has Sprung - Top Months to Sell a Home in 2023

Best Months to Sell

The ATTOM analysis also took a more high-level look and showcased how seller premiums faired throughout the year and broke it out by month.

The months realizing the greatest seller premiums were as follows:

  1. May (12.8%)
  2. June (10.7%)
  3. April (10.3%)
  4. March (9.7%)
  5. July (9.6%)
  6. February (8.7%)
  7. August (8.2%)
  8. September (8.0%)
  9. January (7.5%)
  10. October (6.8%)
  11. December (6.8%)
  12. November (6.3%)

When it comes to buying or selling a home, it may be wise to wait until the warmer seasons come around.

To read the full report, including more data, charts and methodology, click here.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years of writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is an avid jazz lover and likes to read. She can be reached at [email protected]
theMReport.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Down Payment Resource Programs Grow Nationwide

“The increase in down payment assistance for several consecutive quarters represents growing opportunities for homebuyers that have been traditionally underserved,” said DPR Founder and CEO Rob Chrane.