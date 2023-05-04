Home >> Daily Dose >> Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Taps Aimee Eller as New General Counsel
Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Taps Aimee Eller as New General Counsel

Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. (PRMG) has announced Aimee Eller as new General Council. She is highly skilled, with over 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry, and a native Hoosier who graduated from Hanover College and the Indiana University School of Law.

"Working with such a dynamic organization is truly exciting, and I am eager to make a positive impact in this position," said Eller.

Eller is a well-rounded mortgage banking professional who graduated from the MBA Residential Future Leaders Program in October 2022 at the MBA Annual Conference. Her team won the final project presentation. Aimee can lead IMBs of any size and most recently led the legal, compliance, QC, and risk management departments of a retail IMB.

"We are very excited to have Aimee join our executive senior leadership team and head up our Legal & Compliance Department in her role as General Counsel. We are confident her expertise in legal and compliance will continue to serve the organization and provide guidance to protect and serve the PRMG team." -Paul Rozo, PRMG CEO.

Over the span of her career, she has supported every lending channel and operational unit in a company. She knows the lifecycle of the mortgage loan and understands the customer, LO, and AE experience from application to closing and even beyond. Most recently, Aimee has launched servicing retention and worked closely with operations to launch TPO lending.

Eller lives with her husband, three children, father-in-law, and two dogs in a growing suburb of Raleigh, North Carolina. In her spare time, she enjoys playing tabletop games with her family, reading, drinking wine on her porch, and keeping the '56 Nash Metropolitan inherited from her mother in driving condition.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years of writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is an avid jazz lover and likes to read. She can be reached at [email protected]
