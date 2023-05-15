Freddie Mac Recognizes Home Possible RISE Award Winners

Freddie Mac has announced the winners of its Home Possible RISE Awards. The annual program, RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence), salutes top clients across multiple categories for excellence with the Freddie Mac Home Possible mortgage–the company’s affordable lending solution for very low- to low-income homebuyers.

“We applaud our lender partners for helping borrowers overcome affordability challenges to achieve sustainable homeownership with our Home Possible mortgage,” said Danny Gardner, Freddie Mac Single-Family SVP, Mission, and Community Engagement.

The award winners represent national and local lending companies, as well as their loan originators who have made a commitment to making responsible and sustainable homeownership a reality.

This year’s Home Possible RISE Award winners receive: Freddie Mac marketing, publicity and industry recognition; a promotional toolkit to assist in cross-promoting their award in their local markets; and recognition at Freddie Mac’s annual FreddieMacCONNECT conference.

Winners were named in the following categories:

Home Possible RISE Award for Greatest Volume: Award to those making a big impact on affordable lending. These winners represent the top originators from national to local organizations who are producing and/or aggregating the greatest volume of Home Possible mortgages.

In the year 2022, Freddie Mac purchased more than 77,000 Home Possible and HFA Advantage mortgage loans. Of the Home Possible mortgages purchased, 80% of those loans supported first-time homebuyers. Freddie Mac has made homeownership possible for more than 760,000 families through $150.4 billion in Home Possible and HFA Advantage mortgages to date since 2015.

In order to qualify for the Home Possible RISE Awards, lenders must be active Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers, and correspondent lenders, and mortgage brokers must originate through those Seller/Servicers. Freddie Mac reviewed 2022 data and awarded the top organizations among several categories, including: