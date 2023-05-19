The Week Ahead: Balancing the Economy and Housing

The second 2023 quarterly installment of WFG’s “Quarterly Economic Outlook,” a webinar featuring Williston Financial Group (WFG) Chairman and Founder Patrick F. Stone and Economist and Forbes contributor Bill Conerly, Ph.D., set for Thursday, May 25th at Noon Central.

During this live session, Stone and Conerly will provide insights and analysis on the current state of the economy, and its impact on the housing market, delve into the latest economic data and trends, and offer predictions for the upcoming quarter and the balance of 2023.

“The discussion will focus on what the economy means for companies involved in real estate,” Conerly said. “There’s a lot going on, with Fed policy, inflation, and federal budgets all critical factors. We’ll keep our attention on what all of this means for businesses served by WFG.”

WFG’s “Quarterly Economic Outlook” attendance is open to all, but reservations are required and may be made by registering here. The hour-long webinar includes commentary from both Stone and Conerly, as well as a Q&A session. Those wishing to submit questions for consideration must do so at registration or email them separately to [email protected]

During WFG’s Q1 2023 webinar, Stone and Conerly addressed the economy, consumer confidence, mortgage rates, property values, housing inventory and affordability, the likelihood of a repeat foreclosure boom, and trends impacting the rental, builder, and commercial real estate markets. Stone also provided advice to real estate-related businesses about what they should focus on now in order to survive and thrive in the current market.

“We originally introduced our Quarterly Economic Outlook webinar series as a way to communicate and connect with title and settlement services professionals during the pandemic,” Stone said. “Since then the program has grown to include a much broader participant base and attendance has more than quadrupled. It’s gratifying to know that our attendees find the information we share with them beneficial.”

Stone’s career in real estate and related services includes C-level positions with three public companies, and serving as a director on two Fortune 500 boards. His senior executive management positions include nine years as President and COO of the nation’s largest title insurance company, Chairman and co-CEO of a software company, and CEO of a real estate data and information company. Stone also served as vice-chairman of Metrocities Mortgage, a 2005 top-20 mortgage lender, and as chairman of The Stone Group, an Austin, Texas-based tenant-represented brokerage company.

Conerly has a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and more than 30 years of experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He was formerly SVP at a major bank, and held positions in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations. He is also an online contributor to Forbes, chairman of the board of Cascade Policy Institute, and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy and Businomics, a book about economics for business leaders.

Click here for more information or to register for WFG’s “Quarterly Economic Outlook.”

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: