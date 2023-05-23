USMI Appoints Christina Brown as VP and Senior Counsel

U.S. Mortgage Insurers (USMI) announced that Christina Brown will serve as VP and Senior Counsel for the association. Prior to joining USMI, Brown worked in a senior legal role at a mid-size independent mortgage bank and on regulatory and policy matters related to residential mortgage lending and servicing for a large depository institution. Brown previously served as Acting Principal Deputy General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).



Brown is a dedicated attorney with significant mortgage, real estate, legal, regulatory, and operations experience across law firms, the federal government, and the private sector. At HUD, she served as the primary advisor to the General Counsel and supported the Department’s senior leaders including the Secretary and Deputy Secretary. She also led multiple administrative reform efforts identified in HUD’s Housing Finance Reform Plan and collaborated with the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and other government agencies on cross-cutting legal and regulatory issues, including legislative initiatives related to the COVID-19 National Emergency and HUD’s responsibilities under the CARES Act.



“We are thrilled to have Christina join our team and share her deep knowledge of the mortgage industry, the housing finance system, and the regulatory process to support our members as they enable access to affordable homeownership, while strengthening the safety and soundness of the housing finance system,” said Seth Appleton, President of USMI. “Christina’s background and experience in legal and regulatory matters in the federal government and private sectors provide a unique perspective that will allow us to better serve and advocate for the borrowers and taxpayers who benefit from low down payment mortgages backed by private capital.”



“I look forward to working with the private MI industry, which for over 65 years has been committed to ensuring that home-ready borrowers have access to affordable and sustainable mortgage financing while promoting safety and soundness in the housing finance industry,” said Brown. “Given my passion for housing issues and sustainable homeownership, I am honored to join USMI and the private MI industry as it plays an important role in providing low down payment options backed by private capital, which are crucial for so many borrowers who seek to reach the American Dream of homeownership while building generational wealth.”



USMI is also pleased to announce that Brendan Kihn is being promoted to VP of Government Relations. Kihn has worked with USMI for 7 years, previously serving as Senior Director of Government Relations. He represents the association in front of lawmakers, regulators, and housing industry stakeholders in Washington, D.C., where he aids in the development of legislative and regulatory strategies to advocate on behalf of the private MI industry on issues focused on increasing sustainable and affordable homeownership, strengthening the housing finance system, and tax policy.

“During his tenure at USMI, Brendan has enabled the association to be nimble and effective on advocacy initiatives with policymakers, housing industry stakeholders, and consumer advocate organizations,” said Appleton. “Brendan’s promotion recognizes his critical role at USMI and is a reflection of the important work that he will continue to do to strengthen USMI through advocacy efforts that benefit millions of low down payment borrowers and the housing finance system.”