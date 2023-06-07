Chase Home Lending Shares First-Time Homebuyer Insights, New Resources

To celebrate the beginning of National Homeownership Month, Chase Home Lending unveiled a refreshed suite of homebuyer resources and findings from a recent consumer survey. Chase’s new homebuyer product offerings, educational resources, and easy-to-use tools have been designed to help consumers navigate the homebuying process and manage homeownership.

Despite the fluctuating housing market this past year, Chase’s latest First-Time Homebuyer Study revealed that confidence levels remain high with 44% of respondents indicating they are confident they’ll be financially ready to purchase in the coming year, up 12% year-over-year.

Refreshed Suite of Chase Offerings and Educational Resources

Chase has expanded its portfolio of resources to support customers on their path to homeownership. New and updated resources include:

Lock and Shop: Chase’s new Lock and Shop offering allows you to lock in your mortgage rate for 90-days with no upfront fee when using Chase Homebuyer Advantage. Locking in a rate helps customers move quickly and gives them peace of mind while shopping around for a home. Customers must find their property within 60 days, and will have the option of a one-time float down if rates improve. Once a customer finds their home, they’ll also have the added confidence of Chase’s Closing Guarantee, which guarantees an on-time closing in as little as 21 days, or the customer will receive $5,000.

Chase’s new Lock and Shop offering allows you to lock in your mortgage rate for 90-days with no upfront fee when using Chase Homebuyer Advantage. Locking in a rate helps customers move quickly and gives them peace of mind while shopping around for a home. Customers must find their property within 60 days, and will have the option of a one-time float down if rates improve. Once a customer finds their home, they’ll also have the added confidence of Chase’s Closing Guarantee, which guarantees an on-time closing in as little as 21 days, or the customer will receive $5,000. Beginner To Buyer Season II Now Available: Chase recently launched the second season of its award-winning homebuyer education podcast. Beginner To Buyer offers 10 new episodes featuring conversations with real buyers and expert guests discussing homebuying and ownership, home equity, common misconceptions, renovations, and investment properties. Buyers can dive deeper into these topics and more in Chase’s Homebuyer Education Center.

Chase recently launched the second season of its award-winning homebuyer education podcast. Beginner To Buyer offers 10 new episodes featuring conversations with real buyers and expert guests discussing homebuying and ownership, home equity, common misconceptions, renovations, and investment properties. Buyers can dive deeper into these topics and more in Chase’s Homebuyer Education Center. Savings + Assistance Programs: Finding homebuyer grants and assistance programs is now quick and easy with Chase’s Homebuyer Assistance Finder. Users can search and discover grants and programs they may qualify for, like Chase’s $5,000 grant for eligible homebuyers purchasing in majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods throughout the U.S.

Finding homebuyer grants and assistance programs is now quick and easy with Chase’s Homebuyer Assistance Finder. Users can search and discover grants and programs they may qualify for, like Chase’s $5,000 grant for eligible homebuyers purchasing in majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods throughout the U.S. $200 Pilot Program: Prospective buyers with an active loan offer from another lender can compare their offer to Chase’s with a home lending advisor. Chase will give eligible buyers $200 if they can’t match the offer or do better. The benefit is currently available for Chase customers in Houston, Ohio, and Arizona.

“The homebuying process can be complex, so it’s critical that homebuyers have the right knowledge, tools and experts to help them,” said Sean Grzebin, Head of Consumer Originations, Chase Home Lending. “The latest set of resources from Chase, coupled with our network of home lending advisors, were designed with the current needs of homebuyers in mind, like locking in a rate and finding opportunities for savings. We’re excited for consumers to explore our updated offerings and engage with tools that can help them achieve homeownership.”

To learn more, click here.