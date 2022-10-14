Mortgage Rates Deter an Increasing Number of Homebuyers

The housing market is taking a second hit this month, as increasing economic volatility and persistent inflation pile on top of mortgage rates that just reached a 20-year high, according to a new report from Redfin.

Pending home sales and new listings both posted even bigger annual declines than during the summer when buyers and sellers initially reacted to rapidly rising rates. Data on sale prices, which typically lags a couple months behind other demand indicators, is also weaker than it was over the summer when the pandemic homebuying boom ended. The share of home listings with a price drop rose to its highest level on record, and the portion of homes sold above final list price dropped to its lowest rate since the early days of the pandemic.

Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) reported that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.92% for the week ending October 13, 2022, up 26 basis points over the previous week’s reading of 6.66%.

“Prospective homebuyers and sellers barely had time to get used to 5.5% mortgage rates over the summer before they rose to nearly 7% this month,” said Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr. “The second sharp rate increase this year, together with nerves about inflation and the direction of the economy, is dragging home-sale activity down further than it was over the summer and pushing homebuyer sentiment down near its all-time low. The combination is also unnerving for homeowners who don’t want to list their home when demand is weak or give up their own low mortgage rate.”

And as the rates rise, so does a lack of buyer interest as the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reports that overall mortgage application volume fell 2% week-over-week, as Hurricane Ian was an additional deterrent to some homebuyers and sellers at the end of September.

According to Redfin’s findings, fewer people searched for “homes for sale” on Google. Searches during the week ending October 8 were down 35% year-over-year, dropping to a level on par with March 2020.

The seasonally adjusted Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index—a measure of requests for home tours and other home buying services from Redfin agents—was down 25% year over year, but up slightly from the prior four-week period. Touring activity as of October 9 was down 23% from the start of the year, compared to a 9% increase at the same time last year, according to home tour technology company ShowingTime.

