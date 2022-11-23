Over 12 Million Helped by Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity does much more than build homes for families in America; this year a new initiative launched, partnering Habitat for Humanity with the Inter-American Cement Federation to install 100,000 concrete floors in existing homes across Latin America by 2028.

According to Habitat’s fiscal year 2022 annual report, the organization helped more than 7.1 million people build or improve a place to call home. An additional 5 million people took advantage of opportunities afforded to them through training and advocacy programs in their local communities. Habitat also contributed to successful policy and system changes that improved access to adequate and affordable housing in 14 countries.

"This year, our staff, supporters, volunteers and advocates demonstrated an unwavering sense of duty and dedication to our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "It is this steadfast faith, persistence and drive that compel us to innovate and grow in ways that foster greater access to the opportunity we all need and deserve. The incredible work we've been able to accomplish this year, despite economic uncertainty roiled by an ongoing pandemic, war abroad and increasingly severe weather events, is a critical reminder that no matter what, we will find a way home."

Recognizing the very real impact of climate change, Habitat has called for a multilateral mitigation and adaptation approach that protects communities and natural habitats, embraces cost-effective carbon mitigation solutions in built environments, and promotes long-term commitments to disaster recovery efforts.

One example laid out by Habitat was the formation of the Artificial Sand Manufacturers Welfare Association, which helped grow man-made sand facilities to help eliminate river sand facilities—which is the preferred medium of aggregate for concrete filling—which destroys local ecosystems, alters waterways, and depletes natural resources.

The organization also continues to support its commitment to increasing homeownership opportunities for Black Americas through new and existing programs designed to close that gap. Additionally, Habitat's newly opened Africa area office will help intentionally scale and promote housing solutions that address that region's most pressing needs.

"None of this could have been possible without the more than 700,000 volunteers who helped build, advocate and raise awareness about the global need for shelter in the past year," Reckford said. "To all of you, we are so incredibly grateful for your support and passion for the mission."