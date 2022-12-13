Home >> Daily Dose >> Survey: More Considering Tapping Into Home Equity in 2023
Print This Post Print This Post

Survey: More Considering Tapping Into Home Equity in 2023

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Lending and Originations, News, Origination, Traditional 7 hours ago 66 Views

With home prices at all-time highs, a new survey of 1,000 Americans from MeridianLink—a provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies—has found that 21% of respondents said they were likely to take out a home equity loan in the next 12 months, compared to just 8% of respondents who reported taking out a home equity loan in 2022.

While more than half of respondents (52%) said they do have a strong understanding of the home equity lending process, while 48% scored their understanding below a seven out of 10.

Moreover, 13% had no understanding at all (scoring a 1/10).

Although those under the age of 55 are more likely to take out a home equity loan in the next 12 months, they are less knowledgeable about how home equity loans work (30% scored a 1/10) compared to those over the age of 55 (only 9% scored a 1/10).

“For established homeowners with good credit, home equity loans can be a safe, predictable way to live well based on the equity you’ve built and earned to-date,” said Tim Wheeler, VP of Consumer Lending at Fortera Credit Union. “We could not be more pleased with our partnership with MeridianLink and our combined ability to meet the home equity needs of our joint members and customers."

Established in 1954, Fortera Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative with more than 79,000 members, and $870 million in assets. Headquartered in Clarksville, Tennessee, Fortera serves members worldwide and within their primary service regions in Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Arkansas.

“For many consumers, a home equity loan or line of credit is an important resource, and we are proud to work with financial institutions to deliver the technology that powers frictionless lending experiences,” said Chris Maloof, President, Go-To-Market at MeridianLink. “We will continue to provide financial institutions, like Fortera Credit Union, with better technology, better service, and better solutions to consolidate and streamline applications from all channels, ensuring a world-class consumer experience.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Declining Rates Reel Homebuyers Back In

According to a new report from Redfin, the Homebuyer Demand Index revealed declining rates have lured some homebuyers back into the housing market, with the typical home’s time on market rising at its fastest annual pace on record.