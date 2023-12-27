Williston Financial Group Acquires Marketing Firm

Williston Financial Group (WFG), a Portland-based provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, has announced that its marketing and technology subsidiary, MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company has completed the acquisition of Volly, a provider of technology and marketing services for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders.

Since its launch in 2004, Volly has been providing technology and personalized marketing solutions for the nation’s largest lenders. Volly’s marketing automation suite and creative services team help lenders capture and convert new business faster and retain customers for life. One-third of the nation’s top 30 banks currently work with Volly to capture leads, convert prospects, and retain customers with greater efficiency.

MyHome launched its signature platform in 2015, with the goal of taking time and cost out of the real estate process for all participants, and has continued to extend its vision of supporting homeownership professionals through all phases of customer engagement.

The Volly acquisition expands MyHome’s solutions for mortgage lead generation, conversion, and retention, all of which are vital to ensuring lenders’ sustained success.

“Since inception, both WFG and MyHome have been dedicated to providing transparency and empowerment to all mortgage transaction participants,” said WFG President and CEO Steve Ozonian. “As the digital transformation of our industry accelerates, we’re committed to acquiring and building solutions that help us further expand our reach and achieve the next stage of our mission to transform and streamline the real estate experience for all constituents.”

Volly’s services will be offered through WFG Enterprise Solutions, which provides comprehensive, customizable services for lenders of all sizes, including appraisal management and valuation services, title and settlement services, default services, and now CRM, sales enablement, and portfolio retention tools.

“Our mission at MyHome is to create continuous value for real estate, mortgage, and title industry professionals, and the consumers they serve,” said MyHome President Marty Frame. “We’re doing this by building, acquiring, and partnering with industry-leading solutions to bring together all phases of the real estate transaction. The acquisition of Volly fits with this vision, as Volly helps lenders simplify lead generation, conversion, and customer retention, while creating an excellent experience for their customers.”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Volly’s parent, Mortgage Tech Holdings on the transaction.

On joining MyHome, Volly CEO Katharine Loveland said, “At Volly, we are passionate about helping our customers capture and convert new business faster and retain their customers for life. Now, as part of the MyHome team, we are excited to amplify our product innovation and extend our reach to serve even more lenders at a time when acquiring and retaining business is more critical than ever.”