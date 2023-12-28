Snapshot: Inbound and Outbound Domestic Migration in 2023

A simple, in-town relocation is not in the cards for many Americans who are not just looking to pick up an extra bedroom, but have to relocate to escape high cost of living areas, weak job markets, and housing markets that cannot sustain affordable levels.

In 2022, interstate moving hit an all-time high, with a record-breaking 8.2 million Americans making the move across state lines, according to StorageCafe. Conversely, same-state relocations plummeted over the last decade, from 37.8 million Americans involved in local moves in 2013 to just 31 million in 2022.

StoageCafe’s research is based on the latest US Census data, which includes migration patterns for 2022. We focus on net migration numbers, calculated as the total number of move-ins to a place minus the total number of departures from that same place. Additionally, our analysis incorporates a range of economic and housing indicators in order to uncover the factors influencing relocation preferences.

“There are numerous factors contributing to domestic migration trends in the U.S.,” said Joshua Dietz, a Master’s Research Assistant from American University. “The most prominent forces driving declines in mobility and geospatial shifts are changes in economy, life course, the housing market, and cost of living. Deindustrialization and workforce evolution have impacted domestic migration along with regional growth.”

“’Younger metros, such as Los Angeles and Phoenix, have become less transient as populations increasingly settle and establish roots there. Furthermore, millennials have become less mobile as shifts in life course have resulted in young adults starting families later, waiting to buy a home, and living with their parents longer,” Dietz continued. “Finally, cost of living and a lack of affordable housing has shaped migration patterns, affecting where people move and rendering many immobile. Historic low interest rates and remote work opportunities produced an uptick in relocation early in the COVID pandemic, but market inflation and high interest rates have further stifled domestic migration.”

Looking at generational trends, 34% of all state-to-state moves in 2022 were by millennials, who to this day continue to represent the largest moving generation in the U.S.

Approximately 2.8 million individuals aged 24 to 39 relocated to a different state in pursuit of better homes—and, more often than not, they found their desired residences in the South.

According to StorageCafe, with generally lower home prices and thriving job markets, Southern states are currently the most favorable destinations for those aspiring to climb the property ladder. Texas, in particular, saw a net influx of over 75,000 millennials in 2022, making it the top choice for young professionals, while Georgia emerged as the runner-up, welcoming a net gain of 36,000 millennials. Florida ranks third in terms of millennial preferences, with a net migration resulting in over 34,000 new Gen Y residents.

Gen Zers, on the other hand, are steering away from tradition. In terms of sheer numbers of movers, they are close behind millennials as the second-most mobile generation in the US. But they are less inclined to go for the allure of traditionally fascinating—and increasingly expensive—urban hubs like LA and NYC. In fact, the states of New York, California and Illinois are seeing negative migration of Gen Zers.

