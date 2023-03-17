REO Community Set to Gather This May

The Five Star Institute has announced a brand-new conference to its array of events, REO Connect—created as a hub for industry professionals who are committed to making the real estate-owned (REO) process profitable, efficient, and effective at eliminating blight from our neighborhoods nationwide.

Set for Tuesday-Thursday, May 16-18 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, REO Connect will provide targeted content, niche industry insights, and intimate networking within a relaxed environment designed to support the asset managers, vendors, and agents who specialize in REO.

Whether a veteran of the REO space or new to the business, REO Connect incorporates educational offerings and subject matter to meet the unique needs of today’s REO professional. REO Connect will include an opportunity to receive REO certification, specialized classes, and a full day of panels, learning labs, and networking opportunities.

REO Connect will feature a separate REO Certification education arm, designed to provide the highest education that real estate agents can learn from an experienced agent and instructor. The content with cover three important markets for agents to know and opportunities for success: Short Sales, Sheriff Sales, and REO listings. By learning the lifecycle of a foreclosure, you prepare yourself not just for additional opportunities but to understand the REO process from start to finish (note there is an additional cost for the REO Certification Course).

And because work in the REO industry is accomplished as a community, the Five Star Institute is also launching REO Community, an interactive game that will be played during REO Connect, combining networking and learning with tangible rewards, bragging rights, and fun!

Educational Sessions scheduled for the inaugural REO Connect include:

Commercial REO: Commercial real estate foreclosures are on the rise. This session will provide procedures and best practices from commercial REO experts sharing the knowledge and guidance needed to be successful in a developing market segment.

Prepare for the dangers that an asset may present. REOs present a variety of dangers that a prepared agent will have no problem tackling. The REO Safety session will help with selection of the tools and processes to protect and provide safety protocols to self-defense in keeping your assets safe. BPOs and ARVs: BPOs are your foot in the door, so it’s critical to make sure they are being performed properly. This session will break down the methodical and careful approach necessary in understanding the purpose, scope, and collection requirements of a BPO. And as ARVs are being increasingly used by investors to determine the value of an asset, this session will discuss how to provide the best information possible to investors with a thorough and accurate ARV.

Breakout Sessions scheduled include:

Marketing and Lead Generation: Brand visibility with simplicity. Marketing yourself, your team, and your services is vital. But digital marketing improvements and trends change more than the seasons, so how do you keep up? A panel of marketing experts will provide simple and important steps that can be taken to make sure you rise above the competition.

Invited speakers scheduled for REO Connect include:

Sharon Bartlett of Seeto Realty

Laura Dietz of Summit Realty Group Inc.

Chanan Dozier of Signature Realty Services Inc.

Gina Gallutia of Five Star Global

Yvette Hallman of Pagano Properties

Jim Hastings of Hastings Brokerage Ltd.

Mark Hostetler of WHN Realty LLC

Rande Johnsen of Trustee Corps

Kelly Jones of Russell Realty Group|eXp Realty

Jennifer Kuhn of eXp Realty

Kimberly McClinton of Signature Realty Services

Steven Pagano of Pagano Properties

Sarah Richards of Spring Mountain Realty PLLC

Jeff Russell of Russell Realty Group|eXp Realty

Robert Weichelt of Weichelt Group|eXp Realty

Click here for more information or to register for REO Connect 2023.