The Week Ahead: CFPB Offers Guidance to Housing Counselors

On Wednesday, August 18 at 1:00 p.m. CDT, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) presents its webinar “Helping Clients Who are Experiencing Housing Insecurity.”

The CFPB designed this webinar for financial practitioners to help them provide financial coaching/counseling/education to their clients who are experiencing housing insecurity due to COVID pandemic or for any reason.

Since the nation was stricken by the pandemic last year, regulators and the mortgage industry have collaborated on a number of initiatives to protect renters and homeowners.

As rules were passed to further shield homeowners from foreclosure and eviction, the industry has had to adapt and keep their customers abreast of their options to guide them through this time.

Governmental intervention to decrease housing inequality and insecurity continues, as Fannie Mae recently announced changes to its underwriting guidelines to assist renters in making the jump to homeownership. Beginning September 18, 2021, Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter (DU) will enable single-family lenders to identify recurring rent payments in the applicant’s bank statement data to deliver a more inclusive credit assessment.

