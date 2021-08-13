Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: CFPB Offers Guidance to Housing Counselors
Print This Post Print This Post

The Week Ahead: CFPB Offers Guidance to Housing Counselors

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government 1 hour ago 23 Views

On Wednesday, August 18 at 1:00 p.m. CDT, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) presents its webinar “Helping Clients Who are Experiencing Housing Insecurity.”

The CFPB designed this webinar for financial practitioners to help them provide financial coaching/counseling/education to their clients who are experiencing housing insecurity due to COVID pandemic or for any reason.

Since the nation was stricken by the pandemic last year, regulators and the mortgage industry have collaborated on a number of initiatives to protect renters and homeowners.

As rules were passed to further shield homeowners from foreclosure and eviction, the industry has had to adapt and keep their customers abreast of their options to guide them through this time.

Governmental intervention to decrease housing inequality and insecurity continues, as Fannie Mae recently announced changes to its underwriting guidelines to assist renters in making the jump to homeownership. Beginning September 18, 2021, Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter (DU) will enable single-family lenders to identify recurring rent payments in the applicant’s bank statement data to deliver a more inclusive credit assessment.

Click here for more information on this event.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

 

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

2021’s ‘Hottest ZIP Codes’

America's most in-demand neighborhoods offer more square footage for the dollar, nearby outdoor amenities, and sizable populations of mid-career millennials.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.