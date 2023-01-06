Deephaven Adds Tyler Bohn as Managing Director, National Accounts

Deephaven Mortgage has tapped long-time business development leader Tyler Bohn for the role of Managing Director, National Accounts. Based in Fullerton, California, Bohn joins Deephaven with more than a decade of senior-level experience in the mortgage industry, most recently with Solidifi, and previously with Incenter and First American Mortgage Solutions.

In his new role with Deephaven, Bohn will be charged with helping national mortgage brokers and correspondents accelerate and scale their non-QM business by leveraging Deephaven’s extensive platform of products, tools, training, and support.

“I am thrilled to help Deephaven’s channel partners better compete in the non-QM market,” said Bohn. “Our team has the know-how, including over a decade of service and underwriting experience, to make every one of our partners successful in the non-QM space.”

Founded in 2012, Deephaven is a full service, multi-channel, long-term mortgage lender in the non-QM space, providing access to financing to millions of underserved customers nationwide.

“Tyler’s relationships at the national enterprise level will be important to Deephaven and the mortgage brokers and correspondents we serve,” said Tom Davis, Chief Sales Officer for Deephaven. “His leadership aligns with the strength and reliability we bring to the non-QM marketplace.”

Deephaven recently joined forces with LoanNEX, a partnership where LoaNEX has added Deephaven Mortgage’s Wholesale Products to the Broker Marketplace. Deephaven is now hosting both LoanNEX’s Wholesale and Correspondent Products on the LoanNEX Qualifier platform, extending non-agency pricing and eligibility resources to their partners.

“We are very excited to add Deephaven’s wholesale products to LoanNEX’s growing number of non-agency product offerings,” said Eloise Schmitz, CEO of LoanNEX. “While Deephaven has been a longstanding LoanNEX correspondent client, this partnership expansion extends the value of the LoanNEX services to Deephaven’s broker community.”