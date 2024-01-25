Home >> Daily Dose >> Industry Vet Returns to Carrington to Lead TPO Lending Team
Industry Vet Returns to Carrington to Lead TPO Lending Team

Samuel Bjelac, SVP, National Sales, TPO, Carrington Mortgage Services

Carrington Mortgage Services (CMS), one of the nation’s largest privately held non-bank lenders and non-QM lender, has announced the return of Samuel Bjelac to lead the company’s Third-Party Origination (TPO) Lending teams.

Bjelac, who previously served as Divisional VP of the Carrington Mortgage Services Wholesale Lending team, has rejoined CMS as SVP, National Sales, TPO. Prior to his return to CMS, Samuel honed his non-QM expertise as EVP of National Sales at Sprout Mortgage, while also leading the TPO teams at CoreVest Finance and LendingOne; and he returns with extensive experience in non-agency lending.

“Samuel brings more than 20 years of mortgage experience to Carrington,” said Greg Austin, EVP, Lending for CMS. “Combining a deep understanding of the non-QM business, along with his sales leadership experience, I am very excited about the future of Wholesale and Correspondent at CMS.”

In his new role, Bjelac will report to Austin, and his primary areas of responsibility include aligning the Wholesale and Correspondent Sales organizations with Carrington’s overall objectives. He will provide daily leadership to Wholesale and Correspondent Sales leaders as they engage with brokers from initial contact through all phases of the loan origination process.

“I am blessed and humbled at the opportunity to come back to a company I called home for so many years; and I’m thrilled to continue building, growing and serving a high-performance sales team that can excel in any market,” said Bjelac. “Our incredible loan programs, advanced technology and enviable operations teams are solidly committed to providing unwavering support to our mortgage industry partners.”

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
