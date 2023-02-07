Andrew Hubacker Named UWM’s CFO

Pontiac, Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) has named Andrew Hubacker as its new CFO, overseeing all financial aspects of the company, including accounting, internal and external reporting, financial compliance, tax, treasury and liquidity management, and budgeting and forecasting. Hubacker originally joined UWM in October of 2020 as Chief Accounting Officer, and took on the role of Interim Principal Financial Officer in July of 2022.

“Andrew has made such a positive impact at UWM since the day he started,” said Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWM. “His nearly three decades of experience and deep knowledge allowed him to expand our finance team’s capabilities and made him a key player in helping UWM go public back in 2021. He has been acting as the CFO since the passing of Tim Forrester, and has done a phenomenal job in all aspects. I know he’s capable of taking on this role and has been doing it at a high level already.”

Hubacker was originally recruited by the late Forrester, UWM’s previous CFO, to help take the company public. Hubacker’s extensive background and expertise made him the perfect candidate for the role. In a condensed amount of time he helped implement new finance processes and programs to transition the company from private to publicly-held, shares of which trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Prior to joining UWM, Hubacker spent 18 years at Deloitte & Touche LLP, including more than 12 years as an audit partner. He also spent time at AOL LLC and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of Michigan, and graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

“I’m humbled to be named UWM’s Chief Financial Officer,” said Hubacker. “From helping to take the company public through the largest SPAC in history, to becoming the number one overall mortgage lender in the nation, my experiences at UWM have been nothing short of extraordinary. The positive mindset and service mentality every single team member and leader have here is truly unmatched. I’m eager to continue elevating and enhancing the role and capabilities of our finance team as a strategic business partner to the company.”

UWM recently surpassed Rocket Mortgage to become the number one overall mortgage lender in the nation after both companies announced their financial results for Q3 of 2022.