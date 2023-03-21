Fairway Independent Mortgage Bolsters Its Reverse Lending Ops

Fairway Independent Mortgage has named Dan Ventura as its new VP of Reverse Operations, where he will be responsible for Fairway's regional reverse processing centers.

With more than two decades of mortgage experience, Ventura has worked for Fairway for the past 16 years as a Producing Branch Manager and a high-volume Ops Center Manager.

"It's not possible for me to be any more excited than I am," said Ventura. "The teams have come a long way in just over a month and will continue to work hard to achieve consistency in each of the regional processing centers. With the talented, passionate team we have in place, all Loan Officers will be able to originate with confidence just like they do on the 'forward' side. This in turn will result in higher 'in-process' referrals and allow our team to grow its business without limitations."

Ventura and the processing center managers will be partnering with Tom Evans, EVP of Reverse Marketing and Technology, to streamline and enhance the technologies in use for Fairway Reverse.

In addition to Ventura, Fairway Independent Mortgage also made an investment in their Reverse Lending Division by formalizing its new Regional Reverse SVP program. The Regional Reverse SVP role will focus on increasing the production of originators tied to the Processing center or centers in their territory. The company has named the following to serve in these SVP roles in their respective regions: Genie McGee as SVP of the Southeastern Region, Christine Jensen as SVP for the Central North Region, Rob Kanyur as SVP for the Southern Southwestern Region, Derek Helms as SVP of the Mid-Atlantic Region, Steve Cox as SVP for the Pacific Northwest Region, Rick Rodriguez as SVP of the Northern SW Region, and Michael Inkman as SVP of the Southern Central Region, as well as a new hire—30-year reverse mortgage veteran Susan Pomfret, who will serve as SVP for the Northeastern Region, and work alongside David Lazowski, one of Fairway's top producing managers, originating several billion in forward and reverse loans last year.

"Steve Jacobson, Gregg Steinhaus, and the entire exec team have shown so much support for Reverse,” said Jensen. “They are totally behind us and have our backs–that security allows for unprecedented creativity. Each member of this group has specific set of gifts, and building off those unique skillsets will diversify and grow our platform."