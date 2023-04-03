Finance of America Promotes Fleming to CEO and Sieffert to President

Finance of America Companies Inc. (FOA) has announced that its Board of Directors has named Graham A. Fleming as its CEO and promoted Kristen Sieffert to the role of President.

Fleming is a 25-year veteran of the mortgage industry, who joined FOA in 2013, and served as President from late 2020, until he was named interim CEO in 2022.

Sieffert brings nearly 20 years of experience in the reverse mortgage space to her new role, and has served as President of Finance of America Reverse (FAR) since 2015. Sieffert is credited with ushering in the company’s suite of proprietary products designed to fill gaps in the marketplace.

“I am proud to lead Finance of America as we bring a differentiated offering to the industry that will help even more Americans embrace a modern retirement and understand the value and benefits of home equity,” said Fleming. “We have long been the largest provider of proprietary reverse products and a leader in education for the industry. Our recent acquisition adds a new direct-to-consumer channel to our capabilities and expands our reach to millions of consumers.”

Fleming joined FOA in December 2013, and was appointed President in October 2020 and Interim CEO in July 2022. Prior to joining the company, Fleming founded and served as the President of Icon Residential Lenders. Prior to that, he served as CFO of AMRESCO Residential Mortgage. Fleming’s experience in the mortgage lending business includes extensive expertise in strategic planning, accounting and financial management, quality control and risk management, secondary operations, and capital markets.

“I am excited to work with so many talented individuals focused on helping Americans live well, longer,” said Sieffert. “We believe the home can act as a shelter and a springboard for today’s modern retirees to achieve their goals and thrive. By making the home the centerpiece of longevity and retirement, Finance of America is committed to becoming a lifelong resource that empowers customers with innovative tools to build a remarkable, fulfilled and most importantly, sustainable financial future.”

Sieffert began her career in 2004 as Relationship Manager with Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation. She moved on to a few different reverse mortgage firms, until moving to Finance of America Reverse in 2012.

The announcement of Fleming and Sieffert’s promotions follow the close of FOA’s acquisition of the assets of American Advisors Group (AAG), a direct-to-consumer reverse mortgage lender, on March 31, 2023. With the recently closed AAG acquisition, Finance of America is now one of the largest reverse mortgage lenders in the nation. The transaction adds a direct-to-consumer retail channel whose advertising reaches more than 10 million consumers annually.