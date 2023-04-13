Stewart Promotes Ryan Swed to Head of U.S. Direct Operations

Stewart Information Services Corporation has promoted Ryan M. Swed to the role of Head of U.S. Direct Operations, taking over the company’s largest business operation. Swed will continue to report up through Steve Lessack, Group President.

Previously, Swed held the role of Group SVP for Southwest Operations, and took on the role of Head of National Commercial Services in September 2021. Prior to joining Stewart, Swed worked at First American Title and its subsidiaries since 2010, managing multiple states.

With Swed assuming his new role, Stewart also announced that Rob Sherman has been promoted to Group SVP of Southwest Operations, taking over for Swed. Sherman will be responsible for managing all Direct Operations in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and New Mexico. Sherman joined Stewart in 2021 as the Senior Division President for Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico. Prior to that, he served as SVP/Regional Director for WFG National Title, responsible for building, managing, and operating the direct divisions across multiple states in the southwestern U.S.

“Ryan came to us three years ago with a tremendous amount of experience and accomplishment in the title and escrow industry, which we immediately leveraged in growing markets,” said Lessack. “Rob has a proven track record of successfully managing multiple states and is a natural fit for our GSVP position. We have built strong teams across the country in Direct Operations over the past few years and have invested and scaled strategically in attractive markets. Ryan and Rob’s priorities will be to continue growing and improving these markets as we leverage new and existing technologies, while maintaining our reputation as an industry leader.”

Stewart CEO Fred H. Eppinger added, “Ryan has been a tremendous addition to our team and I’m excited about the opportunity before him to guide our largest operation and make it even stronger. Ryan is an outstanding leader, and we are confident in his ability to lead our Direct Operations team. In their tenure at Stewart, Ryan and Rob have successfully managed some of our largest operations during turbulent markets. Having the right people in the right roles is how you grow and succeed and having Ryan and Rob leading these teams will position us to win for a long time to come.”