WFG National Title Announces Management Changes

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services, has appointed David Jenkins to the role of SVP, National Agency Manager, and has promoted Tim Hooper to the role of SVP, Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager for the company’s Agency Operations.

Jenkins is returning to WFG, where he served as Senior National Agency Underwriting Counsel from 2017-2020. In his new role as SVP, National Agency Manager, he’ll be responsible for supporting WFG’s more than 1,700 agents, driving expansion for both new and existing national and regional agents, and leveraging the extensive resources WFG makes available to its agents to help them increase their market share.

In his expanded role within WFG’s Agency Operations, Hooper will be responsible for recruiting top talent to support the growing number of agents turning to WFG in this unprecedented market. He will also be responsible for enhancing and implementing systems, processes, and sales solutions in support of WFG’s agent partners, strengthening the dialogue with industry associations and government entities, and speaking at industry events across the Mid-Atlantic region.

“In addition to our corporate cornerstones of taking time and cost out of the real estate transaction, openly communicating, collaborating, and co-existing with our agents, and obsessing about service, WFG is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience for our agents, their clients, and the consumers we collectively serve,” said Gene Rebadow, WFG NTIC EVP, Agency Operations. “This means empowering our agents with the knowledge, resources, and tools they need to differentiate themselves and succeed in any market. David and Tim are both incredibly knowledgeable, well-respected, and extremely passionate about supporting the needs of our agents and elevating the experience for all participants. I can’t think of two more qualified individuals to lead these key areas of our agent business.”

Jenkins started in the industry 37 years ago during high school working for his family’s title insurance agency as a courthouse title searcher every day after school. Since then, he has served in a variety of roles within the title and settlement services industry, providing him with a working knowledge of nearly every aspect of the industry, from the courthouse to closing, to compliance and claims. Since 2009, Jenkins has worked in various senior-level positions for several national title insurance agencies and companies. He spent six of those years working for a large national title agent specializing in REO, finishing his tenure there as Director of National Title Operations. Most recently, he served for two years as National Underwriting and Expansion Counsel for a national title insurer and its affiliated agency.

“I am honored and happy to be rejoining WFG in my new role,” Jenkins said. “Despite the headwinds our industry is facing, we see this as a great opportunity to help our agents explore new avenues of growth and take advantage of everything WFG has to offer. Our Vendor Service Agreement program enables our agents to expand into new markets with higher than usual barriers to entry along with their customers. WFG Blocks and other support programs offer our agents ways to reduce the time and cost of completing basic business functions, freeing them to focus on their core business. In addition, we have an underwriting team that is second-to-none in the industry and can help close even the toughest deals,” Jenkins said.

Hooper is passionate about redefining the underwriter-agent relationship. With a background as a sales coach and business consultant, he focuses on streamlining agents’ internal processes and helping them stand out as the “go-to” resource in their local markets. Hooper enjoys speaking at industry association events and training teams on topics like “Energizing Your Sales,” “Marketing That Matters” and “The Attitude of Leadership.” Hooper holds a degree in Mass Communications/Public Relations from Middle Tennessee State University. He is a John Maxwell-certified coach, host of the Energy4Sales podcast, and four-time author of the GotEnergy series.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the Mid-Atlantic region for WFG,” Hooper said. “The support from Pat Stone, Gene Rebadow, and our leadership team, along with my colleagues, agents, and industry partners is unparalleled! WFG’s quest to take time and cost out of the real estate transaction along with our core belief that we don’t exist without our agents continues to drive me. In my new role, I look forward to continuing meaningful conversations with even more agency owners about their challenges and opportunities and partnering with them to evolve systems and processes and enable their teams to stand out as leaders in our local communities.”