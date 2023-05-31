Alec Hanson to Lead Marketing Efforts at loanDepot

loanDepot has announced the promotion of veteran mortgage leader Alec Hanson to serve as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Hanson has been with loanDepot since 2011, and most recently served as the company’s SVP of Production for the West Division. He brings nearly two decades of sales and production experience to his new role.

In the role of CMO, Hanson will lead a consolidated marketing team, overseeing the development of brand, digital marketing, and organic and digital lead generation campaigns that drive awareness and revenue growth, while differentiating loanDepot’s marketing engine as a competitive advantage for loan originators. Hanson will also be responsible for the company’s originator-led field-level marketing capabilities.

“Alec is an accomplished leader with an incredible track record and deep knowledge of our business, and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish in his new role,” said loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell. “With his production and sales expertise, he brings a unique and valuable perspective that will help us advance our mission of helping even more families accomplish their financial and homeownership goals as we execute on the pillars of our Vision 2025 plan.”

loanDepot’s Vision 2025 plan is designed to address current and anticipated mortgage market conditions, and position the company for sustainable long-term value creation. Building on the foundation of its strong balance sheet and liquidity, loanDepot intends to increase its focus on serving the purchase market as well as less rate sensitive cash-out refinances, simplify its organizational structure with an emphasis on client service, quality, automation and operating leverage, continue to invest in its servicing business and innovative digital consumer lending solutions, and accelerate its ongoing rightsizing.

Hanson’s career as a mortgage originator began in 2004 when he was named Rookie of the Year by Scotsman’s Guide. He is the author of Bypassed: A Modern Guide for Local Mortgage Pros Left Behind by the Digital Customer, and loanDepot’s Modern Lending Playbook, both of which aim to equip, train, and evolve the traditional mortgage professional’s skill sets into the modern era. An industry thought leader with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and deep digital expertise, his “Modern Lending” podcast has emerged as an industry go-to, while his new “The Bright Side” digital newscast seeks to motivate and inspire the industry with good news and humor.

With his social media savvy and industry expertise, Hanson understands the evolution of today’s homebuyers and is poised to disrupt the traditional mortgage marketing mindset as he works to further differentiate loanDepot in the minds of its many stakeholders.

“I’ve been a part of the loanDepot story for more than a decade now in a variety of roles,” said Hanson. “This is a phenomenal company, made up of extraordinary people, with an incredible consumer brand built by industry leaders. I’m thrilled to be able to bring my sales-centric mindset and background into this role to further transform our marketing ecosystem both digitally and locally in the communities we serve. Coming from a long line of storytellers, I cannot wait to help continue to tell loanDepot’s story for a long time to come.”

A native of Southern California, Hanson earned his bachelor’s degree in business management and urban development from the University of California, Berkeley. His father, Dan Hanson, has served the industry for nearly 40 years; his sister Kristin Hanson is one of loanDepot’s top retail originators; and his cousin Aaron Hanson is a top originator within loanDepot’s joint venture channel.