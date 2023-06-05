loanDepot Names David Hayes New CFO

As part of its Vision 2025 plan, loanDepot, Inc. has announced organizational changes expected to improve operational efficiency, simplify the company’s leadership structure, and move certain key executive leadership positions to its Orange County, California headquarters.

As part of the changes, David Hayes, a senior finance executive with more than 25 years of financial management, treasury, corporate finance, and mortgage industry experience, has been appointed CFO. Hayes, who will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Irvine, California will be responsible for managing loanDepot’s financial functions, including its accounting, treasury, tax, corporate finance, and investor and lender relations activities. Hayes joins loanDepot from CoreLogic, where he most recently served as Executive, Finance, and Treasurer. He succeeds Patrick Flanagan, who will be departing the company after a transition period.

“As we continue to advance our Vision 2025 plan, we expect to drive automation and operating leverage and invest in customer-facing tools and solutions, as well as implement operational and structural changes to optimize and streamline our business and position loanDepot for long-term growth and success,” said loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell. “We welcome David Hayes to Team loanDepot as our new Chief Financial Officer. David brings a combination of strong leadership and deep mortgage industry knowledge to loanDepot. David is a consummate professional with significant financial leadership experience in our sector, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to execute our Vision 2025 plan.”

Hayes joins loanDepot from CoreLogic, Inc. where he served in senior finance roles for the past 13 years. He was most recently Executive, Finance, and Treasurer, where he oversaw financial management of CoreLogic’s business operations including budgeting and forecasting, strategic planning, M&A, pricing, and capital expenditures. He also managed global enterprise liquidity, cash flow forecasting, investments, debt and capital markets, hedging, banking relationships, and corporate insurance. Prior to joining CoreLogic in 2010, Hayes held various senior leadership positions across finance, treasury, and interest rate risk management at Prospect Mortgage, LLC, and IndyMac. He has served on the Boards of Directors of ComplianceEase and Symbility.

In addition, the company will further streamline its management structure, announcing the departures of Chief Accounting Officer Nicole Carrillo and Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Tackaberry, who each will be leaving after a transition period.

“On behalf of the Board and the executive team, I want to express our gratitude to Pat for his leadership and commitment to loanDepot,” added Martell. “Pat successfully helped steward the company from private to public ownership and helped guide loanDepot through the initial phases of the market downturn. Pat, along with Nicole, Kevin and Zeenat have been valued colleagues, and we wish them the very best in their future endeavors.”

loanDepot also announced the consolidation of LDI Digital (including mellohome) into its existing production channels, under the leadership of LDI Mortgage President Jeff Walsh. This action is expected to further integrate the company’s digital products and unify its customer offerings. As a result of this organizational change, LDI Digital President Zeenat Sidi will be transitioning out of the organization.