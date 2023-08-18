Mark Revard Promoted to Division EVP/National Production Manager for Gateway Mortgage

Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, has promoted Mark Revard to the role of Division EVP/National Production Manager. As a seasoned mortgage executive with more than 30 years of experience, Revard joined Gateway to build the Oklahoma market and has held a variety of sales leadership roles over the past decade.

In his new role, Revard will be responsible for all distributive retail sales, including 115 mortgage centers across the country in 43 states that help customers with both the purchase and refinancing of their homes. His track record of running successful top-producing teams and mortgage centers has been instrumental in Gateway receiving national recognition from various mortgage organizations as one of the country’s top mortgage companies.

“Mark loves all aspects of mortgage production, and enjoys coaching loan originators on how best to increase their closed loan volume,” said the President of Mortgage Banking for Gateway, Steven Plaisance. “He values relationships and thrives at building a team environment where everyone feels included and responsible for overall success.”

A Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University graduate, Revard is a member of the Osage Nation, where he most recently served as the Board Chairman of the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board. He has also served with The Oklahoma Mortgage Bankers Association Board of Directors and the Bishop Kelley High School Board.

Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway First Bank provides banking and mortgage services to individuals and businesses, and is one of the largest financial institutions in the state, with assets totaling more than $2 billion.

Gateway Mortgage recently announced the opening of three new mortgage centers in the first six months of 2023, in Maryville, Tennessee; Springdale, Arkansas; and Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Gateway now boasts more than 115 mortgage centers across the United States, and is currently licensed in 43 states.

“Mortgage loans have been a mainstay of Gateway since 2000, and we have navigated several up and down cycles,” added Plaisance. “We will always be open to new talent and market opportunities, as the pursuit of homeownership will never go away.”