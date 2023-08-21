Michael Wise Joins CMG as Area Sales Manager

CMG Home Loans, the retail division of CMG Financial, has added Area Sales Manager Michael Wise to the company. Wise, a passionate mortgage expert with more than 30 years of industry experience, previously founded Capstone Direct Mortgage Financing.

Wise founded his company in 2007, and managed to bring it through one of the most difficult times in the mortgage industry. His ability to navigate this tough period and develop a business strong enough to withstand such adversity is a notable accomplishment proving his ability to eliminate people’s greatest mortgage fears. The majority of his work is built on developing strong relationships with clients and partners, providing exceptional service, working with integrity and honesty, and valuing the importance of knowledge and expertise.

“I can't contain my excitement about joining the CMG Home Loans team,” said Wise. “The company's core values center around prioritizing the customer above all else truly reflects their commitment. Another thing that sets CMG apart is their innovation. I'm thrilled about the All In One Loan, a remarkable product that enables borrowers to save a substantial amount on interest and pay off their loans quicker, all while retaining access to their home equity. It's truly a game-changer!”

CMG Mortgage, d/b/a CMG Home Loans was founded in 1993 by CEO Christopher M. George, who served as Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA.

“CMG is thrilled to have Mike Wise join our leadership team in California,” said Rose Marie David, SVP of the CMG Retail Division. “As the former owner and CEO of Capstone Direct, Mike brings years of experience and high performance in mortgage banking that support our expansion of the CMG brand. One meeting with Mike instantly reveals his character and integrity that set him apart. His team is a shining star known throughout the industry for their level of expertise, professionalism, and excellent execution. We feel an incredible alignment of values and so fortunate to have them join our CMG family.”