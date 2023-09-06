Julie Signorille-Browne Promoted to Senior EVP and COO of NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has promoted Julie Signorille-Browne Senior EVP and COO. Signorille-Browne joined the company in 2021 as EVP and Chief Administrative Officer, and has more than three decades of experience in bank operations, process improvement, and M&A integration to the role.

Prior to joining NYCB, Signorille-Browne was EVP and COO of the consumer bank at Citizens Financial Group, where she was responsible for consumer banking operations.

"In the two years since Julie has been with the company, she has been a key part of the executive leadership team and been integral to our success,” said Thomas R. Cangemi, President and CEO of NYCB. “She is a highly motivated and results driven individual, as well as a strong leader with a proven track record of success. I am confident that Julie will continue to be a positive force at the new Flagstar."

In addition to her current duties, which mainly include managing all retail banking operations, corporate real estate management and shared services, commercial loan servicing operations, and the customer contact center, Signorille-Browne will also be responsible for information technology and human resources and will have oversight of both the Flagstar and Signature Bank conversions.

NYCB is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, one of the largest regional banks in the country. Flagstar Bank currently operates 436 branches, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators. In addition, Flagstar has 132 private banking teams located in more than 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast.

Last October, NYCB and Flagstar Bancorp were approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to convert Flagstar Bank FSB to a national bank to be known as Flagstar Bank N.A., and to merge New York Community Bank into Flagstar Bank N.A. with Flagstar Bank N.A. being the surviving entity.