Plunk Taps Joe Dahleen as Advisor

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics platform Plunk has announced the appointment of 30-year industry veteran Joe Dahleen as an Advisor to the company’s Mortgage Lending Division.

“With Joe's unparalleled expertise and guidance, Plunk is poised to unlock new lending solutions through AI-powered home valuation, risk assessment and remodeling analytics,” said David Bluhm, Plunk Co-Founder and President. “For example, a Home Renovation Loan powered by Plunk Remodel Value will become an important consumer option as homes in America continue to age and homeowners choose to stay in their homes longer.”

As a seasoned mortgage lending professional at Elevation Home Loans, FirstClose, MortgageHippo, Primary Capital Mortgage, Talis Lending, Taxdoor, and as an Advisor to Zillow’s Mortgage Marketplace, Dahleen has worked on secondary marketing, loan production and quality control procedures—including automated origination and compliance, e-signatures and e-vendor management, preemptive quality control and post-closing management. He also has experience in appraisal management portals, digital vaulting, private label, and cloud-based business models.

“Access to accurate, real-time analytics helps us serve our customers faster and Plunk is at the forefront of providing what real estate needs right now,” said Jeremy Foster, Calque Founder and CEO. Calque announced its partnership with Plunk earlier this year, after launching a new program called The Trade-In Mortgage, which enables homeowners to use the equity in their current homes to buy their next home.

Dallas, Texas-based Xome, indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., recently announced a partnership with Plunk to offer property investors AI-driven home remodel analysis.

Through the agreement with Plunk, real estate investors searching for an auction property on Xome.com will now be able to analyze single-family homes in greater detail leveraging the Plunk Remodel Value tool which offers insights on the expected valuation of properties after a full-scale renovation. Buyers can also view Project Recommendations, which highlight the remodeling projects that would add the most value to a specific property.

"Xome is committed to providing an informative and seamless homebuying experience, and we are excited to offer even more innovative solutions and financial insights to property investors looking for the highest returns on their real estate investments," said Mike Rawls, CEO of Xome. "With these new tools, Xome clients can examine a variety of potential scenarios as they consider both the costs and value impacts of full rehab or smaller home improvement projects."