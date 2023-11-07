Chris Lewis Promoted to Director of Sales Role With DocMagic

DocMagic Inc. has promoted Chris Lewis to the role of Director of Sales, tasked with building on the company’s success as a market leader, while also driving strategic sales initiatives for DocMagic’s new innovations.

As the Director of Sales, Lewis will be spearheading a pivotal initiative. His primary goal is to lead a team of subject matter experts in offering a consultative approach. This approach assists lenders of all sizes in realizing the cost-saving benefits and operational efficiencies of eClosings, which are becoming more prevalent in the industry. Furthermore, Lewis and his team are committed to highlighting the exceptional document generation and compliance capabilities offered by DocMagic.

“Chris’ outstanding leadership style and extensive experience make him the ideal choice to support DocMagic as we strive to deliver best-in-class mortgage technology solutions for lenders,” said Dominic Iannitti, President and CEO of DocMagic. “We are delighted to welcome Chris into this strategic role, as we seize unique opportunities in the marketplace and expand our innovative offerings in digital lending.”

Lewis has been a member of DocMagic’s sales team since 2016, amassing more than 25 years of industry experience. His extensive background equips him with a rare combination of deep domain knowledge and a profound understanding of how to deliver meaningful value to lenders.

“I am eager to offer our comprehensive solutions to clients, striving to provide a genuine partnership experience that enhances overall client engagement,” Lewis said. “With DocMagic’s history of leadership in the market spanning over 35 years, and the growing prevalence of eClosings, I eagerly anticipate collaborating with lenders to create increased value for both themselves and their borrowers.”

Lewis has contributed to a number of industry publications over the years, including DSNews.com in the article, “Unexplored Territory,” where he shared his insight on the industry in a post-pandemic world.

DocMagic is a provider of compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, California, DocMagic develops software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages.