Home >> Daily Dose >> Searches for $1M Homes Soar
Print This Post Print This Post

Searches for $1M Homes Soar

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News, Uncategorized 7 hours ago 62 Views

mansion, house, houses, home, residential, suburbSearches for $1 million homes have reached record highs, according to data from Redfin.com. Their economists say this reflects the k-shaped economic recovery we've been hearing about.

Nationwide, 10.8% of saved searches on Redfin.com filtered exclusively for homes priced over $1 million in January. That’s up from 8.5% a year prior and marks the highest share since Redfin started tracking such data in early 2017.

Meanwhile, At the same time, 36% of home searches in January filtered exclusively for homes priced under $500,000, down from 39.3% a year earlier and the lowest share since September 2017.

The researchers at Redfin attribute the million-dollar searches to two things: Low mortgage rates and quickly rising home values—the national median home-sale price rose 13% year over year in December. The trend also is due in part to the fact that in today’s economic climate, affluent Americans are the ones who can afford to buy homes.

“Wealthy people are reaping the benefits of unequal recovery from the pandemic-driven recession as they earn money from robust stock portfolios and rising real estate values,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “Not only can they afford to move, but they also have big budgets. Unfortunately, many lower-income people, particularly those in the service industry, are struggling financially and aren’t in the market for homes.”

Actual sales of luxury homes jumped 61% in the three months ending November 30, the biggest increase since at least 2013 and a much bigger increase than sales of mid-priced or affordable homes, the report said.

The heaviest concentration of home seekers searching million-dollar-plus homes is in California, specifically in five metros that are home to the highest property prices in the nation. San Jose saw 48.5% of searches filtered for homes priced over $1 million in January, the highest share of the metros tracked by Redfin. It’s followed by San Francisco (48%), Oakland (31.8%), Anaheim (25.1%), and Los Angeles (24.9%).

The full report is available at Redfin.com.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

houses, homes, housing, suburb, residential

Exploring the Elements of More-Livable Neighborhoods

Policies and programs to help lower-earning Americans, especially older adults, remain in their homes is essential, study's authors say.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.