FHFA Director Thompson Awarded Five Star’s Laura Maggiano Legacy Award

On the final day of the 2022 Five Star Conference and Expo, Five Star hosted its 11th Annual Women in Housing Leadership Awards, recognizing the achievements of businesswomen whose contributions have impacted the housing and mortgage servicing industry.

Hosted by a360inc, and co-hosted by Auction.com and ServiceLink, the Women in Housing Leadership Awards served as a closing celebration, recognizing 25 women across five categories in the mortgage profession forging the way for future women in housing with The Rising Star Executive Award, The Trailblazer Award, The Corporate Social Responsibility Award, The Authentic Leader Award, and The Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award.

Recognizing young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress, finalists for this year’s The Rising Star Executive Award included Rosa Arriaga, VP Loan Administration for Mr. Cooper; Joette Bonin, VP for Fay Servicing, LLC; Leah Goldmintz, VP of Capital Markets for CoreVest Finance; Kate Mossop, VP & Portfolio Product Owner, Single-Family Servicing Products and Offerings for Freddie Mac; and Lauren Shea, Chief Credit Officer for Temple View Capital. This year's Rising Star Executive Award recipient was Freddie Mac’s Kate Mossop.

The Trailblazer Award honors women leaders who have broken barriers, and served as a catalyst for change within their organizations. Finalists for this year’s Trailblazer Award included Jaime Burgess, VP of Default Servicing for Mr. Cooper; Kimberly Hare, President of Fay Servicing, LLC; Sherri Higuera, SVP of Servicing Technology for The Money Source; Kelly MacDonald, SVP, Director of Late-Stage Default for M&T Bank; and Cecelia Raine, VP, Servicing Strategy & Integration for Freddie Mac. This year, Five Star honored Cecelia Raine of Freddie Mac with the 2022 Trailblazer Award.

Five Star’s Corporate Social Responsibility Award recognizes women executives who are driving charitable initiatives and helping the industry make a positive difference. This year’s Corporate Social Responsibility Awards finalists included Darcy Chapman, VP of Strategic Partnerships for Auction.com; Tamara Gifford, Director of Community & External Relations for Ocwen; Toniqua Green, VP of Corporate Social Responsibility for Mr. Cooper Group; Dana Stephenson, Consumer Direct Onboarding Manager for Caliber Home Loans, Inc.; and Carrie Tackett, Director of Business Development for Safeguard Properties. During the Women in Housing Luncheon, Darcy Chapman of Auction.com was named 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Award winner.

Nominees for Five Star’s Authentic Leader Award demonstrated exemplary leadership, serving as both a business leader and a role model for their colleagues, and having earned the admiration and respect of their peers in the process. This year’s finalists included Shayna Arrington, Chief Compliance Officer with The Money Source; Jennifer Corcoran, SVP of National Operations for Caliber Home Loans; Mieke de Boer, SVP, Mortgage Default Fulfillment for Truist; Tess Siwa, SVP of Operations for Constructive Capital; and Judith Tribble, SVP, Chief Compliance Officer for Lakeview Loan Servicing. This year, the 2022 Authentic Leader Award went to Judith Tribble of Lakeview.

Five Star’s Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry, and positively influenced homeownership within the past year. All nominees must have had a minimum of 20 years of consecutive industry experience. Finalists for this year’s award included Christina Harrington, President and Co-Founder of Usherpa; Melissa Kozicki, Director of Compliance for Mortgage Cadence; Miriam Moore, President of Default Services for ServiceLink; Dawn Svedberg, VP, Head of Fintech Product Sales for Tavant; and Sandra Thompson, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). FHFA Director Sandra Thompson was named the 2022 Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award winner.

Also as part of the Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon, Five Star hosted the President of Ginnie Mae, Alanna McCargo, as this year’s Awards Luncheon Keynote Speaker. Sworn in as Ginnie Mae's 18th President in December 2021, McCargo began her work with the Biden-Harris Administration as a Presidential Appointee in the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) as Senior Advisor for Housing Finance for Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. Her career in housing finance spans decades, and has centrally focused on how America's housing finance system can equitably and affordably serve the capital and credit needs of all households.

The Keynote was followed by the “Inside the She-Suite” discussion, featuring the industry’s top C-level female executives addressing today’s struggles and triumphs of breaking through the glass ceiling and into the corner office. Moderated by Ed Delgado, AMP, Managing Director for Mortgage Policy Advisors and Chairman of Five Star Global, panelists included Ali Haralson, President of Auction.com; Miriam Moore, Division President, Default Services, ServiceLink; Ann Thorn, Head of Home Loan Servicing for Wells Fargo; and Cheryl Travis-Johnson, COO/EVP for VRM Mortgage Services.