DS5: The Future of Refinancing

In this week's episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, the show is joined by William Tessar, President of Civic Financial Services, whose insight is backed by more than 30 years of retail mortgage experience. Before joining Civic in 2017, he founded and served as President of three lending companies.

Tessar discusses what to expect when it comes to refinancing in the months ahead. Low rates have made refinancing an option for a record number of borrowers, Tessar said. He expects that the rates will carry through at least into the first quarter of 2021.

 

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
