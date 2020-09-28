DS5: The Future of Refinancing

In this week's episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, the show is joined by William Tessar, President of Civic Financial Services, whose insight is backed by more than 30 years of retail mortgage experience. Before joining Civic in 2017, he founded and served as President of three lending companies.

Tessar discusses what to expect when it comes to refinancing in the months ahead. Low rates have made refinancing an option for a record number of borrowers, Tessar said. He expects that the rates will carry through at least into the first quarter of 2021.