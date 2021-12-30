HouseCanary Names New CFO

HouseCanary Inc., a national brokerage known for its real estate valuation technology and , today announced Greg Straughn has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Straughn will oversee the financial, accounting, and investor relations functions for HouseCanary.

Straughn is a veteran technology industry finance executive with more than 30 years of experience driving growth and strategic development. He joins from RedSeal, Inc., a cyber risk modeling and scoring platform, where he served as Chief Financial Officer.

Previously, Straughn served as Chief Financial Officer of A10 Networks. During his six-year tenure at A10, Straughn oversaw the company's $187 million IPO, advanced its global operations and grew its revenue by more than 260%. Earlier in his career, he held Chief Financial Officer roles at Kabira Technologies and AT&T/Pacific Bell Internet Services.

"Greg brings a wealth of financial knowledge and experience in the technology sector," said HouseCanary Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Sicklick. "His expertise in growth planning and implementation, coupled with his capital markets experience, will be crucial as we look to continue on our strong growth trajectory."

"I am thrilled to join the HouseCanary team and look forward to the opportunity to help drive the company's growth and strategic development," said Straughn. "Now is an especially exciting time for technological innovation in housing and HouseCanary is at the forefront of using data-driven solutions to enhance the experience for consumers, lenders and investors."

Straughn holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of California, Berkeley.