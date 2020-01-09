Home >> Daily Dose >> Staying Ahead in Single-Family Rental
Staying Ahead in Single-Family Rental

With many potential homebuyers—notably millennials—opting to delay purchasing and instead renting longer due to affordability and inventory concerns, the single-family rental investment market is poised for continued growth. On March 24-25, 2020, the Five Star Single-Family Rental Summit will unfold at the Four Seasons Resort & Club at Las Colinas in Dallas, bringing together industry experts for focused discussions on the future potential of this sector.

According to a report from Realtor.com, investors are using the popularity of single-family rental to their advantage. Real estate investors purchased 7.7% of all homes in Q2 2019, up 0.6% year-over-year, the most speculation the market has seen since 2013. As this segment of the industry grows, investors need to adapt to a changing market.

The 2020 Single-Family Rental Summit will present strategies and market intel critical to crafting an effective SFR investment plan through a series of panels hosted by subject-matter experts in all facets of the single-family rental investment industry, including leaders in the fields of financing, property management, rehab, technology, market analysis, and more.

2020 SFR Summit Panels panels will include

  • A Firm Foundation: Lending Strategies for SFR
  • Built-For-Rent: The Wave of the Future?”
  • Keeping the House in Order: Property Management Strategies
  • The Price Is Right?: Ensuring Proper Valuations
  • SFR’s Fintech Future: Cutting-Edge Technologies to Support Your Investments,

The Five Star Institute is currently accepting speaker submissions for this event, but the January 31 deadline is approaching quickly. Speakers at past Five Star SFR events have included Stuart Denyer, CEO, Sherman Bridge Lending; Rob Dewald, Co-Founder & CEO, Precedent Management; Lori Eshoo, President & CEO, National Tax Search; Kevin Jonas, SVP, Bayview Loan Servicing; Martin Kay, Founder & CEO, Entera; Dennis Spivey, VP, CoreVest Finance; Jeffrey Tesch, CEO, RCN Capital; Brandon Winters, CEO, eMerge Property Solutions; and many more.

“As the SFR market continues to grow, innovative investors are not only looking for new opportunities but also for creative ways to fund those investments,” said Five Star Institute President and CEO Ed Delgado during the 2019 Single-Family Rental Summit. “We are proud to host leaders of this asset class, which, in many cases, provides a stepping stone toward homeownership.”

Interested in submitting a speaker for the event? Contact David Wharton at david.wharton@thefivestar.com, or call 214.525.6741

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Harding University graduate with a degree in English and a minor in writing. He is a contributing writer for MReport. An East Texas Native, he has studied abroad in Athens, Greece and works part-time as a photographer.
