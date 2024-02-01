Top Challenges for Builders

According to the annual builders survey conducted by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo, high interest rates were again a significant factor for new home builders looking into 2024—though that number is down from 90% to 77% as rates have moderated and the Federal Reserve has ceased raising interest rates and is signaling a reduction in rates, possibly at a future meeting sometime this year.

The second most widespread problem in 2023 was economic inflation as 83% of new home builders cited it as a major issue, a number which has come down to 52% this year.

Other factors that played a part in the survey are:

Cost/Availability of labor : 73% in 2023 to 71% in 2024

Buyers expect prices or interest rates will decline if they wait : 71% to 77%

Building Material Problems : 63% to 58%

Cost/availability of developed lots : 57% to 64%

Negative media reports making homebuyers cautious : 56% to 54%

Impact/hook-up/inspection fees : 50% to 55%

Difficulty obtaining zoning and permit approvals : 49% to 51%

Concern about employment/economic situations :48% to 55%

Local/state environmental regulations and policies : 48% to 52%

Buyers expecting prices or interest rates will decline if they wait : 71% to 77%

Gridlock/political instability in Washington making buyers cautious : 42% to 54%

Buyers unable to sell existing homes : 26% to 25%

Potential buyers putting off purchases due to student debt : 8% to 11%

Competition from distressed sales/foreclosures : 5% to 11%

The cost and availability of labor was a significant problem to only 13% of builders in 2011. That share has increased significantly over the years, peaking at 87% in 2019. Fewer builders reported this problem in 2020 (65%), but the share rose again in 2021 (82%) and 2022 (85%). The share eased slightly in 2023 to 74%. A similar 75% expect the cost and availability of labor to remain a significant issue in 2024.

In 2011, building materials prices was a significant problem to 33% of builders. The share has fluctuated over the years, from a low of 42% in 2015 to a peak of 96% in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The slowdown in single-family construction in 2023 made this less of a problem for builders last year, as ‘only’ 63% reported it as a significant issue. Fewer expect it to face it in 2024 (58%).

For additional details, including a complete history for each reported and expected problem listed in the survey, please consult the full survey report.