Total Expert Adds John Emerick as CFO

Total Expert , a CRM and customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, has welcomed John Emerick as CFO. Emerick is an operationally focused CFO who will draw from more than 30 years of financial leadership at public and private companies as he joins the Total Expert team. Prior to this role, he served as CFO for two rapidly growing SaaS companies: Code42, a 500-person cybersecurity firm, and CyberGrants, a grants management and employee engagement solution for more than half of the Fortune 500.

“My passion is helping hyper-growth companies successfully scale alongside focused, collaborative leadership teams,” Emerick said. "I am excited to bring my experience using data, insights, and action to Total Expert in order to help continue to drive growth through operational efficiencies, scale, and an even higher degree of focus on customer success. I’m thrilled to join the Total Expert team and build on the company’s momentum of delivering high-value, digital solutions to modern financial institutions.”

At Total Expert, Emerick will lead the continued evolution of Total Expert’s financial infrastructure as the company helps modern financial institutions attract, earn, and retain customers for life. With strategic analysis, operational execution, and team empowerment as specialties, Emerick is positioned to maintain and elevate Total Expert’s growth trajectory in 2022 and beyond.

“John’s deep understanding of scalable, tech-enabled customer experiences, paired with a relentless focus of helping our own customers succeed, make him the perfect addition to our executive team,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “As Total Expert continues to add to our customer and employee base, John will ensure our financial outlook is rooted in strong, sustainable growth.”