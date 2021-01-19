Home >> Daily Dose >> Biden Slates Nominees to Head CFPB and SEC
Print This Post Print This Post

Biden Slates Nominees to Head CFPB and SEC

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, Headlines, News 2 days ago 184 Views

President-Elect Joe Biden on Monday nominated Rohit Chopra to become the next Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and Gary Gensler to become Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Chopra is an ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, working with her during the creation of the CFPB and taking on the agency’s roles of Student Loan Ombudsman and later Assistant Director. In 2018, Chopra was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to serve on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Chopra would replace Kathleen L. Kraninger as the head of the CFPB. The agency was created in the Dodd-Frank Act with a director serving a five-year term, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year on Seila Law V. CFPB enabled a president to remove a CFPB Director at will instead of for cause – President Trump, who appointed Kraninger in 2018, supported that ruling.

Gensler is a former financial services executive who became a partner at Goldman Sachs at the age of 30. He left the private sector to join the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 1997, first serving as Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions and later as Undersecretary for Domestic Finance. In 2001, he joined the staff of Sen. Paul Sarbanes and helped author the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

Gensler returned to the Executive Branch in 2009 to become Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. In 2017, he was named Chairman of the Maryland Financial Consumer Protection Commission. Gensler will succeed Jay Clayton, who resigned last month even his term would expire at the end of June.

“These tireless public servants will be a key part of our agenda to build back better — and I am confident they will help make meaningful change and move our country forward,” said Biden in a press statement. Both Chopra and Gensler will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Tagged with:

About Author: Phil Hall

Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of nine books, the host of the award-winning SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the award-winning WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog and Profit Confidential. His real estate finance writing has been published in the ABA Banking Journal, Secondary Marketing Executive, Servicing Management, MortgageOrb, Progress in Lending, National Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional America, Canadian Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional News, Mortgage Broker News and HousingWire.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

FHFA Further Extends Foreclosure and Eviction Moratoriums

FHFA Director Mark Calabria said in a statement that this latest extension would work to "keep our communities safe, and families in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic." Click through to read the latest details.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.