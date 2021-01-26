Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Preparing for the ‘Giant Unknown’
DS5: Preparing for the ‘Giant Unknown’

This week on DS5: Inside the Industry, Brian Flaherty, COO, Global Strategic Business Process Solutions talks about the ways his company has adapted its internal business processes to meet the changing needs of the market.

He also provides insights into why third-party vendor management can help assist with managing natural disaster response.

"The problem with any disaster planning is that people don't focus on it until they're in the disaster," Flaherty tells DS News. "Trying to be ready for anything is a challenge ... but to not keep an eye on that giant unknown is a big mistake in my opinion."

View the below video for the full interview, plus more industry highlights from last week.

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
