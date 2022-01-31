Joanne Harrel Appointed to HomeStreet’s Board of Directors

HomeStreet Inc., the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, has announced the appointment of Joanne Harrell to its Board of Directors.

“I am excited to join the Board of Directors of a company that has such a rich history of going above and beyond in supporting our communities," said Harrell. "In addition to being able to provide meaningful oversight to HomeStreet’s operations, I believe I am well suited to support HomeStreet’s commitment to serving the community and achieving meaningful ESG goals.”

Harrell brings extensive experience in executive roles within the high-tech, telecommunications and non-profit sectors. She has a history of creating public-private partnerships that lead to innovative solutions, to pressing civic and societal issues. Most recently, she worked for Microsoft Corporation for 20 years where she led teams in the sales, marketing, and services disciplines. These were focused on enterprise, public sector, and original equipment manufacturing customers and partners.

“We are pleased to welcome Joanne to our Board of Directors," said Mark K. Mason, Chairman of the Board and CFO of HomeStreet. “With her extensive multi-sector experience and her involvement in environmental, social and governance programs, Ms. Harrell will provide valuable oversight as HomeStreet executes its business plan and enhances its ESG programs. We are very fortunate to be able to attract a candidate of Joanne’s caliber and experience.”

Prior to her time at Microsoft, Harrell was President and CFO of United Way of King County. She holds a B.A and an M.B.A. from the University of Washington and has served as a regent for the University of Washington since 2009. She was also appointed to serve on the Enterprise Risk Management and the Human Resources and Corporate Governance committees.

“We welcome Joanne as a significant addition to our team of independent directors on the HomeStreet board,” said Lead Independent Director of HomeStreet Donald R. Voss. “Her addition brings extensive industry and management experience to us and strengthens the diversity of our boards.”