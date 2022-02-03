Steve Butler to Lead Business Development for ReverseVision

ReverseVision has announced its addition of long-time mortgage professional Steve Butler to the company’s sales team, bringing more than 35 years of experience to the company. The Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) provider has been adding resources in key functional areas as part of its strategic expansion plan.

“I am excited to join the team at ReverseVision and begin working with lenders to assist in diversifying their product offerings using technology,” said Butler. “There is a great opportunity in reverse mortgages; it’s an ideal time to leverage technology like ReverseVision offers to empower lenders with tech tools for success in reverse lending.”

In his new role, Butler will educate lenders on the opportunity with reverse mortgage products, and introduce the ReverseVision Exchange (RVX) loan origination system to traditional lenders that are looking to add reverse products.

Additionally, he will update lenders on the company’s API roadmap to enable reverse products to coexist with their existing LOS system¾while communicating with brokers and the wholesale lending community to begin originating reverse loans using RVX technology.

Prior to joining the company, Butler spent over a decade at mortgage compliance software provider Ncontracts, formerly QuestSoft, where he spurred the company’s sales and business development efforts for a leading mortgage product. During his time there, he worked closely with independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions and LOS vendors. He was consistently a top producer at QuestSoft, a part of the management team, and helped with the transition after their acquisition.

“We are pleased to have someone with Steve’s industry experience and talent join our growing team,” said Bill Mitchell, CRO of ReverseVision. “We continue to see an increasing demand for our reverse lending technology and adding mortgage professionals like Steve who possess rich industry experience and a proven track record of success will help us better serve clients as ReverseVision continues expanding.”

Butler's career in the mortgage space spans working for mortgage technology companies, lending entities, and consulting firms. Butler is a tenured sales professional that has experience in a wide range of mortgage lending aspects.