Lisa Gibbs Tapped to Lead CRM Strategies at Cherry Creek

Lisa Gibbs has joined mortgage lender Cherry Creek Mortgage as the company’s new VP of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Technologies, responsible for oversight of the firm’s global CRM strategy.

Gibbs will work with Cherry Creek’s tech team to implement Salesforce throughout the company, and she will partner with the company’s sales, marketing, operations, training, and leadership teams to execute Cherry Creek’s mission and a roadmap for its CRM goals.

“My goal is to help remove barriers and enable teams to work more holistically, as well as provide originators with tools to optimize customer service and retention,” Gibbs said. “I am thrilled to be at a company like Cherry Creek with a reputation for delivering that kind of support.”

Gibbs brings 20-plus years of extensive industry experience to her new role, having assisted several large companies adopt and leverage Salesforce, and consolidate many different technology platforms into the Salesforce ecosystem.

She most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer and Principal at Dietrich Partners, a management consulting firm. She previously served as VP of Technology at Thomson Reuters.

“Lisa is an energetic leader with a passion for using technology to transform and simplify business processes, while delivering measurable bottom-line results,” said Lorie Helms, CTO of Cherry Creek Mortgage. “She will play a critical role in helping us stay in closer contact with our customers during and after the origination process.”

