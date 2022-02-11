The Week Ahead: Addressing Supply Chain Issues in Home Construction

Coming Thursday, February 17, the Five Star Institute Webinar Series presents its latest installment, “Construction, Capital, and a Strong Foundation for 2022” from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. CDT.

The webinar, presented in partnership with Granite Risk Management, an Altisource Business Unit, will bring together leaders from capital and risk management service providers to discuss the world of construction lending and the current nuances impacting the construction industry. As technology impacts the way servicers work with clients, financial ups and downs occur due to the pandemic and other factors, and material shortages are impacting the construction business. A panel of experts, including Abhishek Singh, Senior Director for Granite Risk Management; Bill McDonald, Director of Construction Management for Lima One Capital; and Justin Parker, CFO of RCN Capital will discuss the current state of the market and where the industry is headed in 2022.

Singh currently serves as Senior Director of Granite Risk Management, where he has spent the past four-plus years as part of the Altisource team.

McDonald, as Director of Construction Management for Lima One Capital, has built a best-in-class construction management department that supports clients, while identifying and mitigating risk on a real-time basis. As a life-long entrepreneur, McDonald founded and operated his own general contracting and real estate inspection firms in California and Maryland before joining Lima One in 2017. He has more than 25 years of experience in residential and commercial construction.

Parker, CFO of RCN Capital, joined the company in 2017, and since that time, has taken over all of RCN’s Treasury and Capital Market functions. He is responsible for day-to-day loan funding, portfolio oversight, cash management, cash flow forecasting, and banking and funding relations. He also manages RCN’s short- and long-term forecasting, loan sales to investors, credit facility relationships, and asset-based analytics in regards to liquidity, income generation, and portfolio performance. Parker has previously worked at Ally Financial Inc. and Finance of America, both of which where he supported the Treasury and Capital Markets departments.

