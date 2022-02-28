NFM Lending Adds Mike Bowen as President of Elevate Home Loans

The NFM Family of Lenders has added 25-year mortgage industry veteran Mike Bowen to the team, operating under the moniker of Elevate Home Loans, which will become a new division of NFM Lending, a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 48 states. Bowen will serve as President of Elevate Home Loans.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity to join the NFM Family of Lenders under the banner of Elevate Home Loans," said Bowen. "I have been paying close attention to NFM for many years, and feel honored to be a part of their growing success story. Under the leadership of NFM, I have no doubt our team will thrive and continue to grow our footprint in the Colorado market and beyond."

Elevate Home Loans is a multi-state residential mortgage lender currently licensed in 37 states. The company is dedicated to streamlining the loan process in order to shorten the time from loan application to closing, operating on a platform of high standards, while always putting honesty, integrity, and ethics at the highest level of importance.

"Mike is a genuine diamond. His leadership, production, and passion for helping others are the crucial, key ingredients shared by all our division leaders,” said NFM President Jan Ozga. “We feel very fortunate to add another industry leader to this growing segment of our business.”