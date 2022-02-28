Home >> Daily Dose >> NFM Lending Adds Mike Bowen as President of Elevate Home Loans
Print This Post Print This Post

NFM Lending Adds Mike Bowen as President of Elevate Home Loans

in Daily Dose, Headlines, News, Origination 1 day ago 221 Views

The NFM Family of Lenders has added 25-year mortgage industry veteran Mike Bowen to the team, operating under the moniker of Elevate Home Loans, which will become a new division of NFM Lending, a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 48 states. Bowen will serve as President of Elevate Home Loans.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity to join the NFM Family of Lenders under the banner of Elevate Home Loans," said Bowen. "I have been paying close attention to NFM for many years, and feel honored to be a part of their growing success story. Under the leadership of NFM, I have no doubt our team will thrive and continue to grow our footprint in the Colorado market and beyond."

Elevate Home Loans is a multi-state residential mortgage lender currently licensed in 37 states. The company is dedicated to streamlining the loan process in order to shorten the time from loan application to closing, operating on a platform of high standards, while always putting honesty, integrity, and ethics at the highest level of importance.

"Mike is a genuine diamond. His leadership, production, and passion for helping others are the crucial, key ingredients shared by all our division leaders,” said NFM President Jan Ozga. “We feel very fortunate to add another industry leader to this growing segment of our business.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Income Rises, Along With Real House Prices, in December

The average U.S. home gained $1,800 in value between November and December 2021.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.