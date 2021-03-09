March’s MReport Magazine Explores the IPO Rush and More

In this month’s issue of MReport, our cover story takes a look at one of the big trends we’ve seen in recent months: mortgage companies announcing IPO plans. In “Forging a Stronger Future,” experts discuss this recent shift, and why these deals may prove to be “game changers” for the industry’s future.

March is also Women’s History Month. In honor of that annual focus, MReport is proud to bring you a piece entitled “Opening Up the Door.” In this feature, several professional women working in mortgage for Planet Home Lending discuss how they found their success, and how they continue to encourage the success of other female colleagues.

Next up, MReport brings you “Digitized Shouldn’t Mean Dehumanized.” In this piece by Jim Paolino, CEO of LodeStar Software Solutions, Paolino examines how mortgage technology can enhance what will always be an inherently personal transaction.

Also in this issue, Brandon McGee is VP, Mortgage Servicing Rights Transaction Manager for BSI Financial Services, shares “Finding Opportunities Amid an Improving MSR Market.” If difficulty breeds opportunity, there may be untold treasures awaiting mortgage servicers, who are facing challenges unlike any seen since the 2008 housing market collapse.

Finally, be sure to check out “Turning Around Turn Times.” In this Quick Take feature, Sam Verma, CEO at Peoples Processing, dives into some ways lenders can tackle costs and time-to-close in originations.

You can read all these features and more in the March 2021 edition of MReport.